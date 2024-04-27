Exchange Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (OTCMKTS:EXCH)

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXCH opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. Exchange Bankshares has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

About Exchange Bankshares

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

