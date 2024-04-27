CT Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.29.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

