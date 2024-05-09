Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAFree Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEVA

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

AEVA stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,463.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 67,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $273,197.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,558,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,565.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 176,729 shares of company stock worth $756,557 in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,730,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.