Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

AEVA stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,463.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 67,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $273,197.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,558,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,565.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 176,729 shares of company stock worth $756,557 in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,730,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology.

