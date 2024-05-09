Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 54,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $459,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,919.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $459,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,919.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $406,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,328. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

