Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 4.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,484.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $52.66 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

