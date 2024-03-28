Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %

TLTZY opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $722.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

