Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.52. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 147,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 50,833 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

