Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Grows By 148.3%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 148.3% from the February 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TILT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
About TILT
