Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

SCCO stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $1,116,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

