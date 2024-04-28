Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.33.

NYSE GL opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

