SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 207.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,142 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 480,584 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 588,981 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

