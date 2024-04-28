Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average is $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

