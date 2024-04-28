First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Cut to $53.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

FR opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.