GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 202,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 304,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

GENinCode Stock Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of £12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

GENinCode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.