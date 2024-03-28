Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.52. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41,590 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

