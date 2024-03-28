Noble Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,434,000 after acquiring an additional 283,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,965 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

