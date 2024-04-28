Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 147,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

