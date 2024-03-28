Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $162.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $162.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

