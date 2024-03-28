iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

