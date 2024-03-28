Jacobs & Co. CA Buys Shares of 50,974 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,771,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

