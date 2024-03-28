Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

