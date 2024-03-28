Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 722 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.