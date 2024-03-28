Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,242 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,240,000 after acquiring an additional 355,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of TSM opened at $136.67 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $708.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

