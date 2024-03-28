Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,591 iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of IAGG opened at $49.98 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

