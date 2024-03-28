Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $83,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ally Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,165,000 after buying an additional 353,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 111,849 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

