Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $249.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

