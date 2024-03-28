DDD Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,523 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned about 5.20% of Vicarious Surgical worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 89.9% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

RBOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

