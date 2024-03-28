DDD Partners LLC Decreases Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

DDD Partners LLC cut its position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 1.62% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 264,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

VNM opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

