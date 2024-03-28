DDD Partners LLC Sells 7,838 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe comprises 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 4.73% of Northwest Pipe worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

