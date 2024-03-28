DDD Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $37,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.23 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

