Sterling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 479,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 4.6% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

