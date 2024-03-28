StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE PGTI opened at $42.00 on Monday. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

