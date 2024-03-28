Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAYN. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $768.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Haynes International by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

