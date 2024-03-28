Scotiabank Trims dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Target Price to C$8.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price target on dentalcorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, dentalcorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.72.

Shares of DNTL opened at C$6.76 on Monday. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

