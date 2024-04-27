Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$25.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGI. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.92.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

