Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 705,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,842. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

