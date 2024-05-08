Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,787. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

