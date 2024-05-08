iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the period.
Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,563 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
