Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 299,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,229. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

