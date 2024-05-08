Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 348,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $6,100,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

CMCSA traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,370,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,933,297. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

