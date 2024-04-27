Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.27.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PEY
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$39,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,840 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.