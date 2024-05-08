Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Trading Up 0.5 %

Stantec stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 161,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,086. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. Stantec has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

