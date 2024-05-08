Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Enhabit stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 369,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,591. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $486.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

