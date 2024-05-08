Crestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,667,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,916,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

