Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athabasca Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.00.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5260059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Athabasca Oil
In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
