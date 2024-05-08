Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38 to $0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.52 to $1.58 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. 5,814,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

