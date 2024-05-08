Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Revolve Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 994,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

