TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,400.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,289.94.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,319.40. 140,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,388. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,217.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,083.86. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $766.00 and a 12 month high of $1,328.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.