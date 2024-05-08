Barclays Cuts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $63.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,581. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,959,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after buying an additional 111,651 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,331,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,135,000 after buying an additional 962,841 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.