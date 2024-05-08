Simmons Bank Takes Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 872,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

